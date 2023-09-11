Healy puts retirement talks to rest with three-year Sixers deal

Alyssa Healy has signed a three-year contract with the Sydney Sixers.

Healy was previously considering retirement.

Healy is determined to bounce back after her tough Ashes series.

Alyssa Healy, feeling reenergized after leading Australia in the Ashes, has put an end to retirement talks by signing a three-year contract with the Sydney Sixers.

Healy, whose contract had expired at the end of the previous season, has agreed to an extension that will keep her with the Sixers in the WBBL until the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. It was never really a consideration for Healy to leave the club, and her decision was primarily about how long she wanted to commit.

At 33 years old, Healy has previously discussed contemplating her future, often joking with her husband, Mitchell Starc, about changing her mind multiple times. While many players continue playing franchise cricket after their international careers, Healy’s long-term deal suggests that she has no immediate plans to retire.

Having taken on the captaincy role in the absence of Meg Lanning during Australia’s successful Ashes campaign in England earlier this year, Healy will begin the upcoming season as the team’s captain against West Indies.

She has mentioned that her leadership experience in England has revitalized her perspective on cricket, and she looks forward to a busy schedule, including a multi-format tour of India and the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in the coming year.

“The only thing we pondered was how long we wanted the deal to be,” Healy told the media of her Sixers contract. “The beauty of the situation is I have had an exciting opportunity to captain the side in the Ashes.

“Whether that is something that will happen moving forward or not doesn’t matter. It has reinvigorated the way I think about the game and the way I am enjoying it.

“There is an exciting 12 months ahead with World Cups and trips to Bangladesh. I am still loving playing for Australia, but the WBBL is great to be part of.”

When Lanning was declared injured a week before the Ashes tour, Healy was promoted to captain, and with 126 runs at 15.75 across all formats, she had one of the hardest series of her career.

She is desperately trying to bounce back and get better at managing the leadership and her own game simultaneously.

“It’s made me think about what I need as an individual,” Healy said. “Throughout my whole career it has just been ‘do my job for the team, do what the team needs’.

“I have always enjoyed being vice-captain because that is the way you think; you are in the right position to read the game and help the captain out.

“But being skipper you don’t have time to think about anything. You are focusing on the game and tactics, and I forgot to think about what I need to make sure I perform. It has made me think about my game and what I can do to be better.”

