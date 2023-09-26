Here are the details about PSL 9

A meeting regarding PSL 9 was held.

A meeting regarding the issues related to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ninth edition was held under the chairmanship of the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Zaka Ashraf.

Only six teams will play in the upcoming PSL 9 with no additional teams added. The PCB will continue to look into possibilities for women’s league or exhibition matches during HBL PSL in order to support and promote women’s cricket.

It was discussed that the PSL will be played between Feb 8 to Mar 24 next year. However, the finalized schedule will be announced in the next meeting.

The PCB will continue to collaborate closely with the franchises to look into potential alternate locations as part of contingency preparation, it was determined.

In the meeting, the late Alamgir Tareen, the former owner of the Multan Sultans, was honored for his contributions to Pakistan cricket and was recalled with sincerity and respect. “He was known for this dedication, passion, and remarkable contributions to cricket and will be missed,” Zaka Ashraf said in the meeting.

The organization of the HBL PSL 9, including the tender process for digital, media rights, and other commercial assets, was thoroughly discussed.

The representatives of the franchisees were then briefed on the last edition’s success after a report on the previous HBL PSL edition was given in the meeting. Franchises were grateful for the work done by PCB, the government, and all parties involved in putting up the event in the four venues.

