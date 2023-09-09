Honda CD 70 Available on Easy Installments in September 2023

The new model features a new color option but retains the same design.

The price has increased significantly, making it more expensive than some Chinese competitors.

The motorcycle is still popular due to its reliable engine performance, sturdy build quality, durability, and fuel efficiency.

Atlas Honda has introduced the 2024 version of its popular Honda CD 70 motorcycle, featuring a new color option but retaining the same design. Surprisingly, buyers seem content with the unchanged design.

However, the significant price increase has adversely affected potential buyers, as the CD70 now costs more than its Chinese competitors.

Despite facing competition in the local market, the CD 70 continues to dominate sales charts. This motorcycle is renowned for its reliable engine performance, sturdy build quality, durability, and fuel efficiency.

In response to the demand for easier purchasing options, the Japanese automotive giant is now offering the 2024 Honda CD 70 on a six-month installment plan with zero interest.

Honda CD 70 September Price 2023 Models Price Honda CD 70 Rs157,900 Honda CD 70 Dream Rs 168,900 Honda CD 70 2024 Installment Plan The company announced offered zero markup for as low as Rs26,317 per month. The bank is charging a processing fee of 2.5 percent and Federal Excise Duty (FED) on Honda CD 70 2024.