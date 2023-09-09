How to Get Your Mobile Phone PTA Approved for Free

PTA will not charge any service charges for the registration.

There are 3 ways to get the mobile phone devices registered with PTA: online, via USSD code, or at the mobile phone operators’ offices.

If you register your device at the mobile phone operators’ offices, you will have to pay Rs. 100 as service charges.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has shared details about registration of mobile phone devices with it without paying any services charges.

The authority shared the process on its Facebook handle, saying people can now easily get their devices registered with PTA.

It said the PTA will not receive any services charges from people. However, it clarified that the customers will have to pay the taxes imposed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Advertisement Free Registration of Mobile Phones with PTA It has shared three ways to get the mobile phone devices with the PTA. 1 A user can use the online option and cat get his/her device registered by visiting: https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs 2 A user can dial *8484# from the mobile phone and can complete the registration by following the steps 3 People can visit the mobile phones operators’ offices for the registration. In this case, they have to pay Rs100 as service charges. Following is the official video shared by PTA for users regarding the mobile phones’ registration process; Advertisement Also Read Honda CD 70 Available on Easy Installments in September 2023 The new model features a new color option but retains the same...