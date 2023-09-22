ICC announced U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 schedule

ICC released the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 schedule.

There are 16 teams divided into four groups.

The event will begin on January 13.

Advertisement

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, which will be held in Sri Lanka from January 13 to February 4.

Sixteen teams will participate in 41 matches during this period.

The tournament includes 11 top-ranked Full Member teams from the previous edition and five teams that earned their spots through regional qualification pathways: Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Scotland, and the USA.

The opening day, January 13, will feature three matches, including Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, England vs. Scotland, and New Zealand vs. Nepal.

India, the winners of the 2022 edition, will begin their title defense against Bangladesh on January 14.

Advertisement

A new Super Six stage has been introduced for this edition, starting on January 24. It involves two groups of six teams, with the top teams progressing to the semi-finals and the subsequent final.

In the group stage, India is placed in Group A with Bangladesh, Ireland, and the USA. Group B comprises England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland. Group C includes Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, while Group D comprises Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Nepal.

“The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup has a long-standing history of introducing global audiences to future stars of the sport,” ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley, said.

“Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Angelo Mathews are some of the names that made their entrance onto the world stage at this event, and we are certain to see this tradition continue as the drama unfolds across the 41 tournament fixtures.

“We are thrilled to see the competition return to Sri Lanka for the first time since 2006, in what promises to be a festival of cricket with no shortage of entertainment, and we are proud to offer fans the chance to witness the action for free once more.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read PCB announces 18-man squad for World Cup 2023 PCB announced the 18-man squad for the World Cup. Naseem was replaced...