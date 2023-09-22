ICC announces prize money for 2023 World Cup.

The runners-up will receive $2 million.

The top four teams will earn a spot in the semi-finals.

Advertisement

The champions of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will not only secure the coveted trophy at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19 but also walk away with a substantial prize of $4 million.

The runners-up will receive $2 million, while the two teams reaching the semi-finals without clinching the title will each be granted $800,000 from the overall prize fund of $10 million.

During the group stage, each win will earn the victorious team $40,000, and the six teams that do not advance to the semi-finals will be given $100,000 each.

Stage Rate (US$) Total (US$) Winner (1) 4,000,000 4,000,000 Runner-up (1) 2,000,000 2,000,000 Losing semi-finalists (2) 800,000 1,600,000 Teams eliminated after group stage (6) 100,000 600,000 Winner of each group stage match (45) 40,000 1,800,000

The ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to occur in India, featuring 10 teams vying for the coveted championship. The tournament will span from October 5 to November 19, and it will kick off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final match.

In the Cricket World Cup, a round-robin format will be used, with each team facing every other team, resulting in a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will earn a spot in the semi-finals, which are slated for November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata. Additionally, reserve days are designated for the semi-finals and the final.

Also Read Carvajal out of Madrid derby with muscle injury Real Madrid starting right-back Dani Carvajal is expected to be sidelined for...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world