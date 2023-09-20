ICC releases official anthem for 2023 Cricket World Cup

Advertisement ICC World Cup 2023 anthem “Dil Jashn Bole” released featuring Ranveer Singh

Tournament to be held in India from October 5th to November 19th

On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the official anthem for the 2023 World Cup. Named "Dil Jashn Bole," this anthem's goal is to encapsulate the enthusiasm and anticipation surrounding one of the most highly anticipated sports tournaments. Adding to the anticipation, the anthem includes a notable performance by the well-known Indian actor Ranveer Singh. This anthem is the result of a partnership between Singh and the esteemed Bollywood composer Pritam.

"Being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honour," said Singh.

“It’s a celebration of the sport we all love.”

The ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in India, featuring ten teams competing for the coveted championship at ten different venues.

The tournament will commence on October 5th and conclude on November 19th, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting both the opening match and the final.

The Cricket World Cup will adopt a round-robin format, where all participating teams will face each other, resulting in a total of 45 league matches. Following this stage, the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, which are set to take place in Mumbai on November 15th and Kolkata on November 16th. It’s worth noting that the semi-finals and the final will include reserve days as a precaution.

