ICC releases official anthem for 2023 Cricket World Cup

Pak Women’s Team Begins Asian Games Campaign
Pakistan women's cricket team aims for third gold medal in Asian Games....
On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the official anthem for the 2023 World Cup.
Named “Dil Jashn Bole,” this anthem’s goal is to encapsulate the enthusiasm and anticipation surrounding one of the most highly anticipated sports tournaments.
Adding to the anticipation, the anthem includes a notable performance by the well-known Indian actor Ranveer Singh. This anthem is the result of a partnership between Singh and the esteemed Bollywood composer Pritam.
“Being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honour,” said Singh.
“It’s a celebration of the sport we all love.”
The ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in India, featuring ten teams competing for the coveted championship at ten different venues.
The tournament will commence on October 5th and conclude on November 19th, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting both the opening match and the final.
The Cricket World Cup will adopt a round-robin format, where all participating teams will face each other, resulting in a total of 45 league matches. Following this stage, the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, which are set to take place in Mumbai on November 15th and Kolkata on November 16th. It’s worth noting that the semi-finals and the final will include reserve days as a precaution.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.