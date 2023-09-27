ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan squad for mega event announced!

Afghanistan announces a 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Hashmatullah Shahidi is named as the captain of the team.

The team is determined to perform well in the tournament.

Advertisement

Afghanistan announced their strong 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2023. The Afghans are eying to give their best in the tournament.

Afghanistan were unable to make it to the Super 4, but they displayed some outstanding batting and bowling performance.

Afghanistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistani fans show distcontent over new version of ‘Mauka Mauka’ Pakistan and India face each other on October 14. India released a...