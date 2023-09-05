ICC World Cup 2023: All the Team squads

The tournament will be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

10 teams will compete for the title, with all teams facing each other in 45 league matches.

The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai and Kolkata.

Advertisement

The 2023 ICC World Cup is scheduled to take place in India, featuring 10 teams competing for the coveted title at 10 different venues from October 5 to November 19. The tournament will kick off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and conclude with the final match there.

The Cricket World Cup will follow a round-robin format, with all teams facing each other in 45 league matches. The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, which are set to be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. There are also reserved days for the semifinals and final matches in case of any disruptions.

As per ICC regulations, teams are required to announce their preliminary squads by September 5, one month before the event begins. Adjustments to the squads can be made until September 28, but any changes after that date will require approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Here are all the squads for ICC World Cup 2023

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Advertisement

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh are likely to announce their squad after the New Zealand series, which ends on September 26.



New Zealand

Advertisement

Squad will be announced on September 11.

Pakistan

To be announced.

Sri Lanka

To be announced.

Afghanistan

Advertisement

To be announced.

Netherlands

To be announced.

Also Read Sri Lanka Chooses to Bat First Against Afghanistan Both teams stuck with their same playing XI. Sri Lanka is close...