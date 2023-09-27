ICC World Cup 2023: Australia squad for mega event announced!

Australia’s bowlers admit they need to perform better ahead of ODI World Cup
Australia's bowlers are concerned about their performance. The Kangaroos were defeated for...
The kangaroos also suffered an injury blow after star batter Travis Head was ruled out.
Australia squad for ICC World Cup 2023
Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
