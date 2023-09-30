ICC World Cup 2023: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first

Advertisement
In the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match fixture, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against the Netherlands.
The team Kanagroos is led by Pat Cummins while the Netherlands is led by Scott Edwards.
The other fixture today, India vs. England, was abandoned without a single ball being bowled as rain loomed over the match.
