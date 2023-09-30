ICC World Cup 2023: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first

ICC World Cup 2023: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first

Articles
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first

Advertisement

In the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match fixture, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against the Netherlands.

The team Kanagroos is led by Pat Cummins while the Netherlands is led by Scott Edwards.

The other fixture today, India vs. England, was abandoned without a single ball being bowled as rain loomed over the match.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, ICC World Cup 2023 News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story