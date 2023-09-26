ICC World Cup 2023: Babar Azam opens up about his argument with Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan is eyeing for the World Cup trophy.

He talked about the inclusion of Hasan Ali.

Pakistan will play their opening match against the Netherlands.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, in a pre-departure press conference on Tuesday, said that the Men in Green were determined and confident ahead of their departure to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and that they have fixed their goal of winning the title.

During the press conference, Babar cleared the rumors when he was asked about the differences within the team.

“Since when you became captain, the team has given you respect and everyone honors you a lot, even Iftikhar Ahmed considers you elder brother,” a journalist asked Babar. “There were reports regarding Shaheen Afridi after the Asia Cup debacle so the fans want to know how good your bonding is with Shaheen Afridi and how much he respects you?”

In response, Babar said: “Everyone gives me respect…. and see when you lose close matches then certain [diagreements] do take place in team meetings but this was taken out of context that there was a duel between us.”

“There’s nothing like this. We have the same respect for each other and will remain the same. We love each other like a family.”

The Men in Green will play their first warm-up match against New Zealand on Sept 29, while the second one against Australia on Oct 2.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign on Oct 6 against the Netherlands. On Oct 14, the Men in Green will lock horns with their arch-rivals India.

