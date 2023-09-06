ICC World Cup 2023: Cricket fans fume as ticket prices soar for India vs. Pakistan clash

There is a high demand for India vs. Pakistan World Cup tickets.

The secondary market sees a significant price surge in tickets.

Prices range from INR 65,000 to 4.5 lakh for the India vs. Pakistan match.

As the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 approaches, cricket fans are growing increasingly excited about the much-anticipated clash between Pakistan and India.

Cricket enthusiasts are eager to secure tickets to witness the thrilling match live at the stadium. However, when ticket sales went live last week, the primary outlets sold out within just one hour, particularly on August 29 and September 3.

In the secondary market, ticket prices experienced a significant surge, sparking outrage among social media users.

For instance, a South Premium West Bay ticket is currently listed at a staggering INR 1,950,000 on an online sports ticket platform, as reported by Indian media. The remaining two tickets for the upper tier, which offer unobstructed views, are being sold for an astonishing INR 5,700,000 each.

These exorbitant prices have left everyone astonished, and social media users are expressing their frustration and criticism toward these sellers.

Here is what Twitterati say;

“What is happening? World Cup tickets for India vs. Pakistan range from 65,000 to 4.5 lakh [450,000] “per ticket” on the website! Daylight robbery from these corporations!”

This sum translates to a whopping roughly PKR250,000 to PKR1,660,000.

Another user commented: “Tickets are available for the #INDvPAK World Cup match. Look at the prices.”

Bhai watch this 4.7lac …yesterday i saw a ticket of 15lac and now it’s either sold out or else removed from the Viagogo app pic.twitter.com/oE4JUijv8Q Advertisement — Sahil Deshmukh (@sahil_deshmukh_) September 4, 2023

“Bhai watch this 4.7lac [470,000] …yesterday I saw a ticket of 15lac [1,500,000] and now it’s either sold out or else removed from the app.”

Yet another wrote: “How the hell does this website have World Cup tickets or is it a SCAM? Tickets being sold for as expensive as Rs 119,000. please look into this @BCCI before many innocent fans fall for it.”

How the hell does this website have World Cup tickets or is it a SCAM? Advertisement Tickets being sold for as expensive as Rs 119,000 🤯 please look into this @BCCI before many innocent fans fall for it. pic.twitter.com/zYFczJQL27 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) September 4, 2023

However, prices aren’t just skyrocketing for the India-Pakistan game. The Indian media said that tickets for more matches are also being sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Tickets for the India vs. Australia game, according to the publication, start at a startling INR31,000 and can go up to well over INR900,000.

In the meantime, match tickets for India vs. England might cost up to INR230,000.

