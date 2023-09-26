ICC World Cup 2023: England squad for mega event announced!

England announced their World Cup squad.

Ben Stokes makes a return from retirement.

England are the defending champions.

Advertisement

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the most awaited squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The selection committee chose a balanced squad after a thorough evaluation of the players during the 4-match ODI series against New Zealand which they won by 3-1.

Ben Stokes, an all-rounder for England, was called back from his retirement to boost the bowling and batting power alongside veteran Moeen Ali.

On the other hand, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, and Chris Woakes will provide a boost to the bowling attack. These bowlers are capable of bowling at over 150 kph of speed.

England are the defending champions who won the 2019 edition of the tournament. They will be looking to defend their title in India.

Squad:

Advertisement

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

No traveling reserves were announced alongside the strong 15-man squad.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Root confident England can defend World Cup title in India England will try to defend their Cricket World Cup title. Joe Root...