ICC World Cup 2023: ICC mascots revelead, watch here

Names of mascots were revealed ahead of ICC World Cup 2023.

Blaze is a female mascot who is a fast-bowling sensation.

Tonk is a mala mascot who is a batting champion.

Before the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India, the names of the two official ICC mascots were made public after voting by fans worldwide.

Before the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, the ICC has revealed that the names “Blaze” and “Tonk” have been picked unanimously.

The two mascots will be at all World Cup games on the venues, mingling with spectators and bringing additional energy to the main event. Fans from all across the world were asked to help name the pair when they were first introduced in August, with Blaze and Tonk coming out on top.

The female mascot “Blaze” bowls at a high rate of speed, leaving batters speechless. Due to her pin-point accuracy, outstanding reflexes, limitless flexibility, and unyielding resolve, she is a fast-bowling sensation. Six power cricket orbs on her belt are precisely crafted for a variety of game-changing strategies.

Tonk, the male mascot, is a batting champion thanks to his ice-cold demeanor. His wide variety of shots, which display both finesse and power in equal measure, sizzle and electrify the fans. Tonk can light up the biggest stage with his electric bat and diverse shot selection.

The Cricket World Cup in India, which gets underway on October 5 with a heavyweight match between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, will feature the two mascots in action. The mascots will be present in both fan parks and stadiums, enhancing the mood. On November 19, after being contested at ten different locations, the final match will take place at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

