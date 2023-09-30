ICC World Cup 2023: Ind vs Enfg match abandoned due to rain

ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up match Ind vs. Eng was abandoned.

India will play against the Netherlands in the next warm-up match.

England will play against Bangladesh in the next warm-up match.

The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match between India and England was abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

After winning the toss, England decided to bat first built soon after the rain delayed the first inning.

It is pertinent to mention that England are the defending champions who claimed the maiden title in the ICC World Cup 2019 where they defeated New Zealand after the super-over drama.

On the other hand, India has won the World Cup titles twice, in 1983 and then in 2011.

England will play their next warm-up match against Bangladesh on Oct 2, while India will play against the Netherlands on Oct 3.

The main event will begin on Oct 5 when World Cup 2019 finalists, England and New Zealand will lock horns.

