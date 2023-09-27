ICC World Cup 2023: India squad for mega event announced!

India announced their power-packed ICC World Cup 2023 squad.

India has been in top form since the beginning of the year. Recently the Men in Blue won the Aisa Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka thanks to Mohammad Siraj’s illustrious spell.

India will be entering the World Cup as the number 1 team in ODIs.

India squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

