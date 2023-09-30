ICC World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan on Sunday

Pakistan lost to New Zealand in the first ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match.

Mickey Arthur will join the Pakistani squad on Sunday.

Pakistan will play their second warm-up match against Australia on Oct 3.

Mickey Arthur, the director of the Pakistan cricket team, will travel to India on Sunday, October 1, to join the team as the Men in Green get ready to face the Netherlands on October 6 in the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

On Saturday, Arthur, who was in England to carry out his duties as Derbyshire’s head coach in County Cricket, departed for India.

It should be mentioned that in April of this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Arthur.

Arthur’s responsibilities in this position include developing, implementing, and supervising the tactics used by the Pakistan men’s squad.

From 2016 to 2019, Arthur led Pakistan to the No. 1 spot in Tests and Twenty20 Internationals. He also assisted the team in winning the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

Despite giving the Kiwis a lofty 346-run mark, Pakistan lost their first warm-up game to them by five wickets.

Pakistan struggled to control the ball after losing one of its most crucial bowlers, Naseem Shah, to an injury. Additionally, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan did not bowl because the team’s management preferred to give other bowlers more match practice.

The Men in Green’s second warm-up game will now be against Australia on October 3, followed by their World Cup campaign opener against the Netherlands on October 6.

