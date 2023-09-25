Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan squad issued visas to travel to India

Articles
Pakistan national team and their support staff have been issued visas to travel to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

This development came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) as a result of the delay in the visas.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan will play its opening game against the Netherlands on Oct 6.

Before that, the Men in Green will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand on Sept 29, and Australia on Oct 2.

The main event will begin on Oct 5.

