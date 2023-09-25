ICC World Cup 2023: PCB raises concers about non-issuance of visas with ICC

PCB raises concers about non-issuance of visas with ICC

The PCB has expressed concerns to the ICC about the delay in issuing visas.

Pakistan’s national cricket team has not received visas.

The national squad’s visit to the UAE was canceled due to the visa delay.

Advertisement

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has raised concerns about the non-issuance of visas for traveling to India for the Cricket World Cup 2023 with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The national squad has not yet received the visas despite just a few days remaining for the mega event.

According to cricketing media, Pakistan is the only team left who has not yet received the visas.

According to sources, the nation’s cricket governing body urged the ICC in a letter to express its displeasure with India for leaving Pakistan in the dark by refusing to provide the visas.

The PCB noted that the problem of team, official, fan, and media visas has been repeatedly brought up before the international cricket regulator for three years but Pakistan’s concerns have not been addressed. The PCB reminded the ICC of the host members’ agreement.

The letter further mentioned that the visit of the national squad to UAE was also canceled due to the non-issuance of visas.

Advertisement

When approached in this regard, the Indian officials allegedly promised to provide the visas in “24 hours,” but no movement has been achieved.

Earlier, the sources stated that the Indian embassy in Pakistan would grant the visas right away after receiving a non-objection certificate from the Home Ministry later today.

They disclosed that the national team would fly from Dubai to Hyderabad, India. On September 29, it will play New Zealand in a warm-up game.

Due to the diplomatic issues between the governments, it is typically difficult for players to travel between the two nations.

Both teams will lock horns in the World Cup 2023 encounter on Oct 14.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan is eying for final, says Haris Rauf Pakistan is determined to reach the final of the ICC World Cup...