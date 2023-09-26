ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka squad for mega event announced!

Sri Lanka will be without Hasaranga.

Madushanka and Kumara have been called back.

Sri Lanka will play their opening match on Oct 7.

Sri Lanka announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India. Dasun Shanaka was named the skipper while Kusal Mendis was vice-captain.

This time Sri Lanka will be without its star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. He was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara are back in the squad after missing the Asia Cup due to injury, but speedster Dushmantha Chameera was also dropped after failing to recuperate from a shoulder injury.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Travelling reserve: Chamika Karunaratne

The Lions are set to play two warm-up matches and will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on Oct 7.

