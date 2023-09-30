ICC World Cup 2023: Start of Ind vs Eng match delayed due to rain

Ind vs Eng match was delayed due to rain.

England is the defending champion.

ICC World Cup 2023 will begin on Oct 5.

After winning the toss, England decided to bat first against the ICC World Cup 2023 hosts India in a warm-up match. However, the start of the game was delayed due to the sudden arrival of rain.

The Men in Blue have been in top form throughout the year. Recently they defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the Asia Cup final to clinch the title for the eighth time. India also won the -match home ODI series against Australia 2-1.

On the other hand, England emerged victor in the Ireland and New Zealand series ahead of the World Cup. The return of the Test skipper, Ben Stokes, will be a major boost to the English squad as they look to defend their title.

England had won their maiden World Cup title in the 2019 edition where they played against New Zealand in a nail-biting final where the English team clinched the title after the match was decided with the boundary count.

The ongoing warm-up matches will have no official ODI status and the teams will have the flexibility to allow all of their 15 players to play in the match.

