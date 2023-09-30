ICC World Cup 2023: Steyn names Shaheen as one of the bowlers to be wary of

Steyn warns Rohit to be wary of Shaheen during the ICC World Cup 2023.

As many cricket greats reveal their semifinalists for the ICC World Cup 2023, former South African pacer Dayle Steyn named five feary pacers to watch out for during the tournament.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi, India’s Mohammad Siraj, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, New Zealand’s Trent Boult, and England’s Mark Wood were the names that the former pacer revealed.

He believed that these bowlers would bring about chaos in the mega event.

Steyn, in a video posted by ICC, revealed that Boult will be the leading wicket-taker, saying, “Swings the ball upfront for New Zealand. Big wicket-taker, I think he is going to be the leading wicket-taker in this World Cup.”

About Siraj, he said: “[He] swings the ball upfront, knock over the big batters, key player for India.”

While talking about Proteas’ pacer, he said: “One of my favorite bowlers to watch. Big bounce, lots of pace, familiar with Indian conditions.”

He warned India’s Rohit Sharma of Shaheen Afridi, saying, “This man, Shaheen Shah Afridi. Rohit Sharma, watch your pads.”

The fastest bowler in the world right now, England’s Wood, was the last name on Steyn’s list.

“Mark Wood has extreme pace. I think he’s going to take a lot of wickets for England. His fear factor, his pace alone is going to give him tons of wickets,” he stated.

