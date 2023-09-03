ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour schedule confirmed for Pakistan

The ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour to Pakistan has been finalized.

The elusive title will be contested by 10 teams across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host both the tournament opener and the final.

Sources have confirmed the finalized schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour to Pakistan.

The trophy is expected to arrive in Lahore on the morning of September 5 and will remain in Pakistan until September 6.

During its two-day visit, the trophy will tour historical sites, shopping malls, and educational institutions.

Originally, the World Cup trophy was scheduled to be in Pakistan for five days, from July 31 to August 4. However, it faced delays due to uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the tournament.

The Cricket World Cup will follow a round-robin format, where all teams will compete against each other in a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata. There will be reserve days for the semifinals and the final.

Here is Pakistan’s schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 – vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 – vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 – vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 – vs England in Kolkata

Day matches will commence at 10:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while all other matches will be day-night fixtures beginning at 01:30 pm (PST).

