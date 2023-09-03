ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour schedule confirmed for Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: ACC mulls relocating Colombo matches due to rain
Sources have confirmed the finalized schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour to Pakistan.
The trophy is expected to arrive in Lahore on the morning of September 5 and will remain in Pakistan until September 6.
During its two-day visit, the trophy will tour historical sites, shopping malls, and educational institutions.
Originally, the World Cup trophy was scheduled to be in Pakistan for five days, from July 31 to August 4. However, it faced delays due to uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the tournament.
It’s worth noting that the elusive title will be contested by 10 teams across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host both the tournament opener and the final.
The Cricket World Cup will follow a round-robin format, where all teams will compete against each other in a total of 45 league matches.
The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata. There will be reserve days for the semifinals and the final.
October 6 – vs Netherlands in Hyderabad
October 10 – vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad
October 14 – vs India in Ahmedabad
October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru
October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai
October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai
October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)
November 11 – vs England in Kolkata
Day matches will commence at 10:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while all other matches will be day-night fixtures beginning at 01:30 pm (PST).
