ICC World Cup 2023: “We need to improve in our fielding department,” says Rizwan

Pakistan needs to improve their fielding, says Rizwan.

He said warm-up matches are key to search for improvements.

Pakistan’s performance against New Zealand raised concerns.

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batsman for Pakistan, has acknowledged the need for fielding improvement.

The Men in Green struggled on the field against New Zealand in Hyderabad during their opening ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match.

“That’s true we need to improve in our fielding department. We have been doing good in fielding over the course of time but fielding I think cost us the match too because the positions were different. However we need to work on it,” Rizwan said while reviewing the game.

Pakistan’s batting display was impressive, but Rizwan pointed out that the squad needs to make some improvements before the major event, and these warm-up matches offer a perfect opportunity.

“The aim of warm-up matches is to see the areas where we need improvement. In this match we also experimented, we tried different things. We got good things in returns but also we got some areas which require improvement,” Rizwan said.

“You have to play 15 players, you have to test the bench too; you also have to do some experiments. That’s right, they [New Zealand] chased 346 but if you see it the other way round, Shaheen’s ten overs, Haris Rauf’s six overs, similarly Shadab’s and Iftikhar’s overs, so that was a change from our side. But we have got good returns too like Hassan’s bowling, good innings from our batters,” he further added.

Rizwan, meanwhile, acknowledged the favorable batting circumstances in India and showed faith in the team’s capacity to read the situation and adjust.

“We had an idea that India has favorable batting pitches. We had in our minds that we’ll read the conditions properly first. As far as my innings is concerned, any century irrespective of where it has been scored, it always matters and provides satisfaction and confidence for upcoming matches,” he further added.

Recall that on September 29, in Hyderabad, Pakistan’s opening exhibition game for the ICC World Cup 2023, they were defeated by New Zealand by five wickets.

Babar Azam and company scored 345 runs in their first innings, but it wasn’t enough to win them the match because the Black Caps were able to chase down the goal in just 43.4 overs.

The overall performance of the Babar Azam-led team raised concerns over its inability to defend the target, as Pakistani bowlers fell short of expectations.

On October 3, Pakistan will play Australia in their second exhibition game before facing the Netherlands on October 6, the first day of the World Cup.

