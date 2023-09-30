India hammers Pakistan 10-2 in Asian Games hockey

India crushed Pakistan 10-2 in Asian Games 2023 hockey.

They secured their semi-final spot with a commanding lead.

Pakistan needs to beat Japan for a chance to qualify.

India dished out a dominant performance to thrash arch-rivals Pakistan 10-2 in their men’s hockey match at the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Singh (4 goals), Varun Kumar (2), Mandeep Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay scored for India, while Mohammad Sufyan Khan and Waheed Rana Ashraf scored for Pakistan.

India took a two-goal lead in the first quarter and extended it to four in the second quarter. Pakistan managed to pull two back in the third quarter, but India scored three more in the fourth quarter to seal a comprehensive victory.

This was one of the biggest victories for India against Pakistan in hockey.

With this win, India have qualified for the semi-finals of the Asian Games hockey tournament. Pakistan, on the other hand, will need to beat Japan in their final group stage match to qualify for the semi-finals.

