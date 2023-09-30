Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
India hammers Pakistan 10-2 in Asian Games hockey

India hammers Pakistan 10-2 in Asian Games hockey

Articles
Advertisement
India hammers Pakistan 10-2 in Asian Games hockey

India hammers Pakistan 10-2 in Asian Games hockey

Advertisement
  • India crushed Pakistan 10-2 in Asian Games 2023 hockey.
  • They secured their semi-final spot with a commanding lead.
  • Pakistan needs to beat Japan for a chance to qualify.
Advertisement

India dished out a dominant performance to thrash arch-rivals Pakistan 10-2 in their men’s hockey match at the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Singh (4 goals), Varun Kumar (2), Mandeep Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay scored for India, while Mohammad Sufyan Khan and Waheed Rana Ashraf scored for Pakistan.

India took a two-goal lead in the first quarter and extended it to four in the second quarter. Pakistan managed to pull two back in the third quarter, but India scored three more in the fourth quarter to seal a comprehensive victory.

This was one of the biggest victories for India against Pakistan in hockey.

With this win, India have qualified for the semi-finals of the Asian Games hockey tournament. Pakistan, on the other hand, will need to beat Japan in their final group stage match to qualify for the semi-finals.

Also Read

Southgate defends using Foden in wide position
Southgate defends using Foden in wide position

Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story