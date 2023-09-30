India wins SAFF U19 Championship, beats Pakistan in final

India beat Pakistan 3-0 to defend SAFF U19 Championship title.

Advertisement

Kigpen scores brace, Goyary adds third in dominant display.

India’s victory is a boost for football development in the country. Advertisement

India produced a dominant display to beat Pakistan 3-0 in the final of the SAFF U19 Championship on Saturday, successfully defending their title.

Kigpen scored a brace and Goyary added a late third as the Blues outplayed their opponents from start to finish.

Advertisement

India took the lead in the 64th minute through a stunning long-range strike from Kigpen. They doubled their advantage in the 85th minute when the same player converted a free kick.

In the dying minutes of the game, India completed the rout with a brilliant counter-attack that was finished off by Goyary’s header.

Pakistan offered little resistance throughout the match, with their defensive display in the first half being their only highlight.

The Green Shirts were unable to keep up with India’s pace and intensity after the break, and the result was a convincing victory for the defending champions.

India’s victory is a major boost for the country’s football development, and it will be hoped that the success of this young team can inspire a new generation of players to take up the sport.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world