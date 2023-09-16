India’s dream of topping ODI rankings dashed by Bangladesh defeat

India lost the chance to top the ODI rankings.

South Africa defeated Australia in their ODI series.

Australia and Pakistan are currently separated by a narrow margin.

India missed out on an opportunity to claim the top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings across formats due to their defeat against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super Four stage.

Before the Asia Cup clash, India was at the No. 2 position in the ODI rankings, just two points behind top-ranked Australia.

To secure the top spot, India needed to beat Bangladesh in the Asia Cup and have South Africa defeat Australia in their ODI series.

Even if Australia loses their final ODI to South Africa and India becomes Asia Cup champions, India will not claim the No. 1 ranking. However, it could open the door for Pakistan to take the top spot.

The competition for the No. 1 ODI ranking will continue as India and Australia face off in a three-match ODI series starting on September 22. This series will not only help the teams build momentum for the World Cup but also determine the top ODI side heading into the tournament.

Recent changes in the ODI Team Rankings have seen India, Pakistan, and Australia all vying for the top spot during the Asia Cup and Australia’s ODI series against South Africa. Pakistan briefly held the No. 1 ranking but lost it after defeats to India and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

