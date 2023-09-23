Ireland announces 15-player women squad against Scotland

Ireland Women’s 15-player team was announced for the Spain series from Oct 17-24.

The series includes 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is, hosted in Spain.

It is an important preparation for the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup.

The 15-player Ireland Women team has been selected to compete in the white ball series in Spain from October 17–24.

Three ODIs make up the series, which is followed by two T20Is. The ODIs will mark Scotland’s first such games after they were granted formal ODI status in 2022.

All games are played in Deserts Springs, Spain, with the ODIs taking place on October 17, 19, and 21 and the two T20Is on October 23 and 24.

“We had a busy international summer with two tours and a home series against Australia, but by the time we start the Scotland series it will have been two months since our last international match,” said Ed Joyce, Head Coach of Ireland Women.

“So, this series is certainly timely as we build towards a big 2024 – a year that features a T20 World Cup that we are obviously seeking to qualify for.

“A great feature of this squad is that, while young, it still features a significant cohort of experienced players, complemented by some emerging players who are being given the chance build their knowledge and experience of touring life.”

Additionally, the Irish team will have some fresh and youthful faces including Joanna Loughran, Alana Dalzell, and Freya Sargent.

Speaking about the youngsters, Joyce said: “Leinster Cricket Club’s wicketkeeper-batter Joanna Loughran – who was part of the Ireland Under-19s Women’s squad that played at the ICC Under-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup in South in February – receives her first senior squad call-up. Joanna has had a breakthrough year in 2023, which culminated with making her Evoke Super Series debut.

“Bready’s seam bowling all-rounder Alana Dalzell returns to the senior set-up after she played her first and only match for Ireland against South Africa last year. And Clontarf’s 17-year-old Freya Sargent is included after she impressed coaches and selectors during the recent Netherlands series with her consistency and game awareness.”

Ireland Women Squad

Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Joanna Loughran, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell.

