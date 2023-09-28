Irfan Pathan’s Comment Sours Pakistan Team’s Warm Welcome in India

Pakistan cricketers to get share of ICC revenue
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan made a playful remark, after the Pakistan cricket team arrived in Hyderabad for the ICC World Cup 2023.
The team received a warm welcome at the airport and their hotel, with fans from both sides of the border expressing their admiration.
Irfan Pathan’s remark, “Our hospitality has surprised some people,” was seen by many Pakistan fans as a subtle critique aimed at them.
Hamari mehman Nawazi se surprise hai kaafi log. We are the best HOST in every scope of life not just cricket. That’s how we are as a nation and ppl. All the counties came to play World Cup will have most memorable tournament. #WorldCup2023
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 28, 2023
Asia cup me ajaaty to hmari mehman nawazi bhi deekh leety tm log😉 https://t.co/KRj2iBUehb
— “”KHAN “” (@Jaan_Hona_Apki) September 28, 2023
Did you forget Karachi test’05 where you get hattrick against us? Didn’t crowd appreciated & applauded for you? Mehman nawazi to bht tagri ki thi ap k us poore tour pe jha b ap gye izat Mili, don’t understand why you become so toxic, ap k caliber ko ye chezain match ni krti! https://t.co/Pa3gogFow0
— عادل ملک (@aadimalik10) September 28, 2023
This interpretation stemmed from Irfan Pathan’s prior interactions with Pakistan fans on social media, which had occasionally sparked lively exchanges between supporters of both cricket-loving nations.
