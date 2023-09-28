Advertisement
Irfan Pathan's Comment Sours Pakistan Team's Warm Welcome in India

Articles
Irfan Pathan's Comment Sours Pakistan Team's Warm Welcome in India

  • Irfan Pathan makes a playful remark.
  • Pakistan cricket team arrives in Hyderabad for the ICC World Cup 2023.
  • Team receives a warm welcome at the airport and hotel, with fans from both sides of the border showing admiration.
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan made a playful remark, after the Pakistan cricket team arrived in Hyderabad for the ICC World Cup 2023.

The team received a warm welcome at the airport and their hotel, with fans from both sides of the border expressing their admiration.

Irfan Pathan’s remark, “Our hospitality has surprised some people,” was seen by many Pakistan fans as a subtle critique aimed at them.

This interpretation stemmed from Irfan Pathan’s prior interactions with Pakistan fans on social media, which had occasionally sparked lively exchanges between supporters of both cricket-loving nations.

