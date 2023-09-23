Ish Sodhi recalled by Litton Das after Mankad run-out

Hasan Mahmud run out Ish Sodhi in 2nd ODI.

Litton Das recalled Sodhi for sportsmanship.

MCC reclassified ‘mankading’ as ‘Run Out’ in 2022.

Although ‘mankading’ is no longer considered an unfair play in cricket and has officially been categorised as a runout since October of the previous year, it continues to be a contentious issue among many cricket enthusiasts.

The most recent incident took place during the ongoing second ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Saturday.

In the 46th over of the game, Hasan Mahmud, the bowler, noticed that non-striker Ish Sodhi, who was batting at 17 runs off 26 balls, had ventured out of his crease before the delivery was bowled. Without hesitation, Mahmud removed the bails and appealed for a runout. Sodhi found himself short of the crease as he had begun to walk down the pitch.

Upon being adjudged as runout, Sodhi made his way back to the pavilion with a sardonic smile and clapped sarcastically.

Bangladesh’s captain, Litton Das, engaged in a discussion with umpire Marais Erasmus and ultimately decided to retract the appeal, inviting Sodhi back to the crease before he reached the dressing room. Upon his return, Hasan Mahmud and Sodhi shared a heartfelt hug, symbolising the spirit of sportsmanship.

Sodhi, eventually, managed to score 35 runs from 39 balls but became the final wicket to fall in the Kiwis’ innings. New Zealand concluded their innings at a total of 254/10 after choosing to bat first.

The controversial mode of dismissal, often referred to as ‘mankading,’ has sparked intense debates regarding its legitimacy. However, in an effort to destigmatiSe this method, the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) reclassified it from the ‘Unfair Play’ category to the ‘Run Out’ category, as part of several rule changes that came into effect on October 1, 2022.

The first ODI of the series had to be abandoned on Thursday due to inclement weather conditions.

