Japan’s Takahashi defends women’s triathlon title

Yuko Takahashi of Japan made history on Saturday by becoming the first athlete to win consecutive Asian Games gold medals in the women’s triathlon.

The 32-year-old broke away from the pack in the first of two 750-meter swimming laps and maintained her lead comfortably throughout the race, finishing in 2:01:04.

“I knew I was being chased by my competitors, but I stuck to the end,” Takahashi said after the race. “The first part was tough, but in the second I felt a positive trend in the running. I put everything into it.”

Takahashi is coached in San Diego by Paulo Sousa of Portugal, and she credited her coach’s training methods with helping her to achieve victory.

“There was a whole training process for the competition,” she said. “My strategy was to break away from the pack, especially in the running. My coach reminded me to keep up the advantage in the running, and I did it.”

China took the other two spots on the podium, with Xinyu Lin claiming the silver medal and Yifan Yang taking the bronze.

Takahashi’s victory is a remarkable achievement, and it is a testament to her hard work and dedication. She is now the undisputed queen of Asian triathlon, and she will be a strong contender for gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

