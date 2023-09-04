Jasprit Bumrah’s baby boy arrives, misses Ind vs Nep match

Advertisement Jasprit Bumrah has become a father for the first time.

He has returned to India to be with his wife and newborn son.

He intends to rejoin the Indian squad in Sri Lanka as soon as possible. The cause of Indian cricket team fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's unexpected exit from the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka was disclosed on Monday when he announced that he had become a father for the first time.

“Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world,” the Indian pacer announced in a post on X — formally known as Twitter.

“We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it,” he added.

One day earlier, there were reports indicating that Bumrah had departed from the Indian team in Sri Lanka and had immediately returned to India for reasons that were not disclosed. Bumrah shared a photo on a social media platform featuring his and his wife Sanjana Ganesan’s hands, along with those of their newly born baby boy.

As per reports in the Indian media, Bumrah has communicated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he intends to rejoin the Indian squad in Sri Lanka as soon as possible.

This prominent fast bowler had recently made a comeback to competitive cricket after missing several tournaments due to a back injury he sustained in September 2022.

Today, India is scheduled to play against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

