Jude Bellingham is shining at Real Madrid with five goals in five La Liga games.

Real Madrid is off to a strong domestic start but faces a key test in the Champions League.

He has filled the void left by Karim Benzema’s departure.

Jude Bellingham, the talented English midfielder, has made a remarkable start with Real Madrid and has become a sensation in La Liga.

Following his 103 million euro transfer from Borussia Dortmund this summer, Bellingham has netted five goals in just five La Liga matches, making a significant impact in the Spanish top-flight.

Real Madrid has had a flawless beginning to their domestic campaign, winning all their matches. However, their true challenge for the season starts with the commencement of the Champions League this week.

At the age of 20, Bellingham is gearing up for his “second” appearance for Los Blancos as they prepare to face Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid places great importance on this competition, and the acquisition of Bellingham was, in part, a response to their 4-0 defeat by Manchester City in last season’s semi-finals.

Madrid has started to reduce the playing time of their seasoned midfielders, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, while giving more opportunities to young talents like Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Fede Valverde.

Bellingham, who now dons the No. 5 jersey as a tribute to Zinedine Zidane, has swiftly become a beloved figure among Madrid fans.

His exuberant goal celebrations, with arms outstretched in joy, have endeared him to supporters in a way that Gareth Bale couldn’t achieve.

He has even been serenaded with the chorus of the Beatles’ song “Hey Jude.” Bellingham expressed his appreciation, saying, “When they sang ‘Hey Jude’ at the end, I got goosebumps.”

Bellingham’s impressive character and performance were evident when he guided England to the World Cup quarter-finals at the tender age of 19.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti has predominantly used Bellingham as an attacking midfielder, serving as a robust presence behind the agile Brazilian pair of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.

Bellingham’s scoring ability has effectively filled the gap left by Karim Benzema’s departure. Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe has been temporarily shelved due to Bellingham’s demonstrated capacity to make a significant impact in the attacking role designed by Ancelotti.

In the short term, this tactical arrangement has proven successful for both the coach and the player, suggesting a promising future ahead for Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid.

