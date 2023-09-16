Klaasen and Miller unleash mayhem, smash highest-ever RPO in double-century stand

South Africa set a massive target of 416 runs in 50 overs against Australia.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 174 runs in just 83 deliveries.

David Miller remained unbeaten on 82 runs.

Advertisement

Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller took Australian bowlers to task with their bats, igniting a massive target of 416 runs in 50 overs for South Africa during the fourth ODI at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on Friday.

Klaasen, 32, scored 174 runs in just 83 deliveries with an astounding strike rate of 209.63. His innings had 26 boundaries in all, including 13 fours and 13 sixes.

Miller, on the other side, scored 82 runs off 45 deliveries while remaining unbeaten, with a strike rate of 182.22.

A Mammoth 1️⃣7️⃣4️⃣ runs from Klaasen accompanied by Miller’s 8️⃣2️⃣ to steer the Proteas total 4️⃣1️⃣6️⃣🔥🏏 At this point we have just ran out of words 🤯 @Heini22 & @DavidMillerSA12 👏 #BePartOfIt #SAvAus pic.twitter.com/MnLY6H9uDI Advertisement — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 15, 2023

A double-century stand between the two batsmen resulted in an astounding 222 runs in just 92 balls.

The batters shattered the record of England’s Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan, who put on a double-century stand at 10.03 RPO, by playing at 14.74 runs per over (RPO) during their record partnership.

Klaasen’s impressive innings of 174 also marked the second-highest score by a batter batting at No. 5 or lower, following India’s Kapil Dev, who scored an unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe during the 1983 World Cup.

Advertisement SOUTH AFRICA POSTED 416 for 5 from the 50 overs. SA in first 32 overs – 157/3 SA in last 18 overs – 259/2 This is carnage from Klaasen 174(83) & Miller 82*(45) in the must win game against Australia. pic.twitter.com/ZpWzYfxahW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 15, 2023

Advertisement

Australian bowler Adam Zampa bore the brunt of Klaasen and Miller’s aggressive batting, conceding 113 runs in his 10 overs. This equals the record for the most runs conceded by a bowler in a One Day International (ODI) match, a feat previously achieved by his fellow Australian, Mick Lewis, against the same opposition in 2006 when South Africa successfully chased down a target of 435 runs.

At the time of reporting, Australia was at 177-4 in 23 overs, with Alex Carey scoring 67 not out and Tim David contributing 27 not out.

It’s worth noting that South Africa was trailing 2-0 in the five-match ODI series after the first two matches. However, the home team made a remarkable comeback, securing a significant 111-run victory in the third ODI. Considering the current state of the match, it appears likely that they will level the series at 2-2.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Nortje, Bavuma ruled out of fourth ODI as South Africa’s injury woes continue Anrich Nortje and Temba Bavuma were ruled out of the fourth ODI...