Kohli shows team spirit by serving drinks to teammates

India has already secured a spot in the Asia Cup 2023 final and has decided to rest key players for the inconsequential game against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli was spotted serving drinks to his fellow players during the match breaks.

India got off to a strong start against Bangladesh, dismissing their openers in the early overs.

Advertisement

Former Indian captain and current middle-order batsman Virat Kohli has been given a break for the India vs. Bangladesh match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 ahead of the tournament’s final clash against Sri Lanka, scheduled for Sunday, September 17, in Colombo.

Despite being sidelined for the game, the 34-year-old cricketer hasn’t taken a complete rest. Instead, he was spotted serving drinks to his fellow players during the match breaks.

Kohli, renowned not only for his batting prowess but also for his lively persona off the field, seemed to relish his role as a drinks carrier while India maintained their dominance over Bangladesh.

A video capturing this moment quickly went viral on social media, and fans showered praise on Kohli for his spirited involvement as a waterboy.

It’s worth noting that India has already secured a spot in the Asia Cup 2023 final and has decided to rest key players for the inconsequential game against Bangladesh.

Kohli, along with Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and the primary pace bowling duo of Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, is among those on the bench for this match.

Advertisement

Despite these changes in the bowling lineup, India got off to a strong start against Bangladesh, dismissing their openers in the early overs.

The experienced Mohammad Shami accounted for the wickets of Litton Das and Towhid Hriody, while Shardul Thakur claimed the scalps of Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, and the Bangladesh captain, Shakib Al Hasan.

At the time of reporting, Bangladesh was batting at 197-7 in 42 overs, with Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan still at the crease.

Lineups

Bangladesh: 1 Litton Das (wk), 2 Tanzid Hasan Tamim, 3 Anamul Haque, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Nasum Ahmed, 10 Tanzim Hasan Sakib, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 5 Ishan Kishan, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Prasidh Krishna

Advertisement

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world