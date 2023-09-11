Kohli storms past Tendulkar to become fastest to 13,000 ODI runs

Fastest to 13,000 ODI runs.

Fifth-highest ODI run-scorer.

Fifth-highest international run-scorer.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli, the experienced Indian cricketer, has achieved the fastest milestone of scoring 13,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs), surpassing his cricketing idol, Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli, who is 34 years old, reached this remarkable feat in his 267th ODI inning during an Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, which took place on Monday. In the game, India was at 147/2 in 24.1 overs after being asked to bat by Pakistan before rain interrupted play on Sunday. Kohli, who was at 8 runs, resumed his innings alongside KL Rahul, who was unbeaten on 17 runs off 28 balls when the rain delay occurred on Sunday.

It’s noteworthy that the Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar achieved this milestone in 321 ODI innings. Tendulkar was followed by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (341 innings) and the Sri Lankan pair of Kumar Sangakkara (363 innings) and Sanath Jayasuriya (416 innings).

In the overall list of leading run-scorers in ODIs, Kohli ranks fifth. The only players with more runs than him in the 50-over format are Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Sangakkara (14,234 runs), Ponting (13,704 runs), and Jayasuriya (13,430 runs).

Furthermore, when considering the list of players with the most international runs across all formats, Kohli is also in fifth place. He has accumulated a total of 25,600 runs in various formats of the game. Ahead of him in this prestigious list are Tendulkar (34,357 runs), Sangakkara (28,016 runs), Ponting (27,483 runs), and former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene (25,957 runs).

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Live | Super 4 | Match 9 Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Live | Super 4 | Match...