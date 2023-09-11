Lee wins first LPGA title since US Women’s Open

Minjee Lee defeated Charley Hull in a playoff.

Minjee Lee won the Kroger Queen City Championship by defeating England’s Charley Hull in a playoff. Lee finished the final round with a score of 71, while Hull posted a 69, resulting in both players finishing at 16-under 272, leading to extra holes.

In the playoff, on the second attempt at the par-four 18th hole, Lee’s approach shot landed just three feet from the hole, allowing her to tap in for a birdie. In contrast, Hull missed her birdie putt and made par.

This victory marked Minjee Lee’s first LPGA title since the 2022 US Women’s Open. Lee had a two-stroke lead going into the final round at the Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati and reached 18 under with birdies on the second, seventh, and eighth holes. However, a double bogey on the par-five 12th hole allowed Hull to catch up with three consecutive birdies on holes 14 to 16.

“I think I had a few moments where I was like, I really felt like I was losing, but I wasn’t,” Lee told the Golf Channel.

“We were pretty much tied. I was like, ‘Let’s just play till the end and see where it ends up’. So I didn’t give up, I just played every shot to the best I could.”

China’s Yin Ruoning shot a 67 to tie for third place at 14 under with Ally Ewing, the previous champion, and England’s Mel Reid, who tied for fifth place at 11 under with six other players.

