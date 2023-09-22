Liverpool completes stunning comeback in Europa League opener

Liverpool secured the victory with two late goals against LASK Linz.

Liverpool secured the victory with two late goals.

LASK Linz initially took the lead, but Liverpool equalized with a penalty.

Liverpool experienced yet another early setback in their Europa League match against LASK Linz on Thursday, falling behind for the fourth time in five matches this season. Nevertheless, they displayed their resilience and mounted a comeback to secure a 3-1 win in Linz.

For the first time since finishing as runners-up in 2016, Liverpool participated in the Europa League and made a daring decision by changing their entire starting lineup for the away game against LASK Linz.

Their choice raised questions when, in the 14th minute, Sascha Horvath delivered a corner kick to Florian Flecker, who fired a powerful shot from just outside the Liverpool penalty area, leaving goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher with no chance.

Liverpool quickly responded as Darwin Nunez equalized from the penalty spot in the 55th minute after Luis Diaz was fouled inside the penalty box.

Manager Jurgen Klopp then introduced some of his regular first-choice players in the 61st minute.

Just two minutes after the substitutions, Liverpool took the lead. Ryan Gravenberch made an energetic run down the right side and provided a low cross that found Diaz in an ideal position to score from close range.

Mohamed Salah, who came on as a substitute in the second half, secured the victory for Liverpool with a striker’s goal two minutes before the final whistle.

In other Europa League matches, Romelu Lukaku’s goal secured a 2-1 win for last year’s finalists, Roma, against Sheriff.

Bayer Leverkusen dominated Swedish side Hacken with a convincing 4-0 victory, while Rennes comfortably defeated Maccabi Haifa 3-0 in France. However, Spanish side Villarreal suffered a surprising 2-0 defeat at the hands of Panathinaikos in Greece.

