Livingstone’s smart batting seals England’s ODI win, says Doull

Livingstone scored 95 runs off 78 balls, his career-best ODI score.

He came to the crease when England was in a difficult situation at 55/5 and helped them to a total of 226/7.

His innings was praised by former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull and Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara.

Former New Zealand fast bowler, Simon Doull, expressed his delight with England all-rounder Liam Livingstone’s outstanding performance in the second ODI.

Livingstone, typically known for his big hitting, played a smart and composed unbeaten innings of 95 runs off 78 balls, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Before the series began, there were doubts about Livingstone’s place in the ODI side for the upcoming World Cup. However, he not only followed up his impressive 52-run innings in the series opener but also achieved a career-best score in the second ODI.

Doull praised Livingstone’s innings, emphasizing how he adapted to the situation expertly by capitalizing on poor deliveries and taking singles when necessary. Doull acknowledged that Livingstone has immense power and suggested that allowing him some time to settle into his innings could lead to more such performances.

Livingstone came to the crease when England was in a difficult situation at 55/5 due to a rain delay. He took his time to adjust to the conditions and then played aggressively, hitting nine fours and one six.

Kumar Sangakkara, a legendary Sri Lankan player, believes that if Livingstone is given the opportunity to assess the conditions and settle into his innings, he can produce attacking innings like this consistently. This ability could be crucial for England during the upcoming World Cup in India.

Sangakkara also highlighted Livingstone’s utility as an additional spinner in the side, which could be valuable if the pitches start favoring spinners during the World Cup.

With the four-game series tied at 1-1, the final two ODIs between England and New Zealand are scheduled to be held at The Oval on Wednesday and at Lord’s on Friday.

