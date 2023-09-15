Luis Rubiales says Women’s World Cup kiss was consensual

Advertisement

Luis Rubiales accused of sexual assault and coercion by footballer Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales denies the allegations, saying the kiss was consensual.

Hermoso insists she did not consent to the kiss.

A judge in Madrid is currently considering a request from prosecutors to impose a restraining order on Luis Rubiales, the former head of Spain’s football federation, preventing him from approaching footballer Jenni Hermoso.

Advertisement

This request comes in the context of a criminal complaint against Rubiales, accusing him of sexual assault and coercion.

Rubiales, aged 46, has denied the allegations that he sexually assaulted Ms. Hermoso by kissing her on the lips during the celebration of Spain’s Women’s World Cup victory.

Ms. Hermoso has asserted that she did not consent to the kiss.

The court proceedings took place behind closed doors, with Rubiales appearing before Judge Francisco de Jorge for approximately 45 minutes to deny the charges.

The court has yet to decide whether the case will proceed to trial.

As part of the ongoing legal proceedings, the prosecutor has requested that Rubiales be prohibited from approaching Jenni Hermoso within a 500-meter radius and from communicating with her.

Advertisement

Rubiales maintains that the kiss was consensual, while Ms. Hermoso insists it was not.

Spain’s recent legal reforms, known as the “Only Yes is Yes” law, consider non-consensual actions like a kiss as a form of sexual assault, potentially resulting in fines or even jail time if the accused is found guilty at trial.

Ms. Hermoso, aged 33, has expressed her feelings of vulnerability and victimization due to the incident and is scheduled to provide her testimony in court at a later date.

The judge overseeing the case is reviewing various videos related to the incident and its aftermath, aiming to gather evidence from multiple angles.

These videos include footage from the moment of the kiss, celebrations in the dressing room, and the team bus as they left the stadium in Sydney.

Rubiales faced initial suspension by FIFA and eventually stepped down from his roles as the head of the Spanish Football Federation and the vice-president of UEFA. Public opinion in Spain largely disapproved of his conduct, with over 70% of Spaniards finding it unacceptable.

Advertisement

The incident has had a significant impact on Spanish football, leading to the dismissal of the women’s team coach and the appointment of the first female coach, Montse Tomé.

A group of 41 Spanish players has also expressed dissatisfaction with the federation’s response to the situation, calling for structural changes within the organization.