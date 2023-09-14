Maguire’s mother hits out at ‘disgraceful’ abuse of son

Maguire booed by fans during England vs. Scotland game on Sep 12.

Scored an own-goal, faced criticism from fans and pundits.

Maguire’s mother, Zoe, called the pressure on him “shameful.”

Advertisement

Harry Maguire’s mother, Zoe, has strongly responded to the criticism and abusive comments directed at her son, the Manchester United and England centre-back. She described the pressure placed on him as “shameful.”

During England’s 3-1 victory against Scotland on September 12th, Maguire was booed by fans when he came on as a substitute in the second half. He also scored an own-goal in the 67th minute, which resulted in criticism from both fans and social media pundits, as well as those in the stadium.

Furthermore, during Manchester United’s pre-season tour in the United States from July to August, Maguire endured constant abuse.

Taking to her Instagram account, Maguire’s mother expressed her strong disapproval of her son’s critics, characterizing the treatment he has received as disgraceful.

“As a mum seeing the level of negative and abusive comments which my son is receiving from some fans, pundits and the media is disgraceful and totally unacceptable to any walk of life, never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I was there in the stand [at Hampden] as usual. It’s not acceptable what’s been created, over nothing. I understand that in the football world there are ups and downs, positives and negatives but what Harry receives has gone far beyond ‘football’.

Advertisement

“For me seeing him go through what he’s going through is not ok. I would hate to have to see any other parents or players go through this in the future, especially the young boys and girls breaking through the ranks today.

“Harry has a massive heart and it’s a good job he’s mentally strong and can handle it as others may not be able to. I wish this sort of abuse on nobody.”

Advertisement England’s manager Gareth Southgate also expressed his support for Maguire after the center-back received boos during the match. Advertisement

“There has been ridiculous treatment of him for a long period of time, frankly,” Southgate said after the match.

Advertisement

“It’s a joke. I’ve never known a player treated the way he is not by the Scottish fans, but by our own commentators, pundits, whatever, they’ve created something beyond anything I’ve ever seen.”

Also Read Matthew Hayden says ‘Statistically Babar Azam is ahead of Virat Kohli’ Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden believes that Babar Azam is currently leading...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world