Matthew Hayden says ‘Statistically Babar Azam is ahead of Virat Kohli’

Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden believes that Babar Azam is currently leading in this closely-watched competition.

Kohli has a higher batting average, but Babar has a superior strike rate.

Hayden is eagerly anticipating Babar Azam’s resurgence in the upcoming match against Sri Lanka.

Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden has given his opinion on the ongoing debate comparing the batting abilities of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

He believes that Babar Azam is currently leading in this closely-watched competition. Both Kohli and Babar are highly respected for their exceptional batting skills and their roles as captains of their respective national teams, India and Pakistan.

Virat Kohli has had an outstanding ODI career, playing 279 matches and accumulating an impressive 13,271 runs, with his highest score being 183. His rapid run-scoring has led him to break records, including becoming the fastest player to reach 13,000 ODI runs. Kohli has consistently been a threat to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s records.

On the other hand, Babar Azam, who made his international debut for Pakistan in 2015, has quickly risen in the world of cricket. In 107 ODI matches, he has scored 19 centuries and achieved significant milestones, such as becoming the second-fastest player to reach 2000 ODI runs and the fastest to reach 5000 ODI runs, even surpassing Kohli in this regard.

While Kohli has a higher batting average, Babar has a superior strike rate. However, it’s important to consider the difference in the number of matches they’ve played, with Kohli’s experience being more than double that of Babar.

Matthew Hayden expressed his admiration for Babar Azam’s batting skills, describing him as a champion batter.

“Babar Azam is a champion. He comes back from these things time and time again because that’s what champions do. When you think about the statistical comparison at the same stage, Virat Kohli vs. Babar Azam, Babar Azam is actually leading that shoot-out match,” Hayden said on Star Sports.

Hayden is eagerly anticipating Babar Azam's resurgence in the upcoming match against Sri Lanka, emphasizing Babar's importance not just as the team captain but also as a crucial talent within the Pakistani squad.

“So that’s how significant he is to the Pakistani team lineup and I am sure that he can do it in this shoot-out against Sri Lanka. Babar is central not only because he is the captain but he is absolutely central in terms of the talent of that batting unit.”

