Maxwell’s ankle injury casts doubt on World Cup participation

Maxwell may miss the ODI series against India to focus on World Cup preparation.

He is in Australia awaiting the birth of his first child.

Maxwell is hopeful that cortisone treatment will aid in his recovery and fitness.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has acknowledged the possibility of missing the upcoming ODI series against India to ensure proper preparation for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Maxwell was sidelined from the recent T20I series in South Africa due to persistent ankle soreness stemming from a leg injury sustained at a friend’s birthday party last year. Additionally, he is currently in Australia awaiting the birth of his first child.

While Maxwell still hopes to participate in some part of the ODI series in India later this month, his primary focus is on being fit for the World Cup. He emphasized that there is no pressure from selectors and staff regarding a specific return date, as they understand the importance of giving him ample time to recover.

Australia is set to travel to India for a three-match ODI series starting on September 22 in Mohali, leading up to the World Cup. Maxwell, who hasn’t played for Australia since March, has screws in his ankle from the surgery. He returned from South Africa after experiencing soreness during training due to inflammation around his ankle tendons.

Maxwell is optimistic that cortisone treatment will help resolve the issue, allowing him to regain his fitness. However, national selector Tony Dodemaide has emphasized the need to be cautious with Maxwell, given his injury history.

Maxwell intends to return to full training soon and recognizes the importance of managing his preparation carefully, considering the original injury has not yet fully healed.

