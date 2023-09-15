Mohammad Hafeez expresses sadness over Pakistan’s Asia Cup exit

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling match.

Mohammad Hafeez expressed his sadness over Pakistan’s performance.

He hopes for better planning and results in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Advertisement

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez has shared his thoughts on Pakistan’s performance in the Asia Cup 2023 after their elimination by Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday.

Sri Lanka secured a two-wicket victory over Pakistan in what was essentially a virtual semi-final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium.

The Asia Cup 2023 final will now feature Sri Lanka and India, set to take place on Sunday, September 17, in Colombo.

Hafeez expressed his “sadness” regarding Pakistan’s performance through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). However, the former all-rounder expressed hope for “better planning and results” in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Sad & disappointment on the debacle of #AsiaCup2023 for @TheRealPCB. Hoping for better planning & result in @cricketworldcup. Advertisement — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 14, 2023

In the thrilling match, Kusal Mendis’ 91 runs and Charith Asalanka’s unbeaten 49 runs played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka’s two-wicket win over Pakistan.

In the 42-overs-a-side contest in Colombo, Sri Lanka needed eight runs from the final over to chase a DLS revised target of 252. Asalanka hit the winning shot on the last ball at 1.07 am local time.

The outcome was disappointing for the millions of fans who had eagerly anticipated an India-Pakistan final in the event, which served as a prelude to the ODI World Cup scheduled for the following month.

Despite facing pressure, left-handed batsman Asalanka remained composed, even after Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets in two balls in the penultimate over and Zaman Khan’s first four balls conceded just two runs and took a wicket in the 42nd over.

Advertisement

Mendis had set Sri Lanka on the path to victory with a 100-run third-wicket partnership alongside Sadeera Samarawickrama, who contributed 48 runs. However, after their dismissals, Asalanka took responsibility for securing the win.

“Kusal and Sadeera played brilliant knocks. I think they are the best players of spin in the Sri Lanka squad,” said skipper Dasun Shanaka.

“And Charith, showed great character. Special feeling, back to back finals. I must thank the crowds who kept supporting us, and looking forward to the finals.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Aakash Chopra takes swipe at Pakistan after their elimination from Asia Cup Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling encounter. Asalanka...