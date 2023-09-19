Advertisement
Moin Khan backs Amir for international return

Articles
date 2023-09-19

Moin Khan backs Amir for international return

  • Moin Khan backs Mohammad Amir’s potential comeback.
  • Amir’s good form in franchise leagues is noted.
  • Moin stresses that selection should prioritize deserving players.
Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan believes that retired pacer Mohammad Amir should be considered for a comeback if there is a need for him in the team.

Amir has been in good form in franchise leagues, and Moin feels that he is still a valuable cricketer. However, he also stressed that Amir should not replace a player who is more deserving than him.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020, alleging ill-treatment from the coaching panel of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis. He has since said that he is happy playing franchise cricket and has not shown any signs of coming out of retirement.

It remains to be seen whether Amir will be considered for a comeback, but Moin’s comments suggest that he is still in the thoughts of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

