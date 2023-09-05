Najmul Hossain Shanto Out of Asia Cup Due to Hamstring Injury

Shanto, Asia Cup’s top run-scorer for Bangladesh, exits with a hamstring injury.

He’s withdrawn to focus on ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 prep.

Litton Das returns to replace him, recovering from illness.

Bangladesh’s leading run-scorer in the 2023 Asia Cup, Najmul Hossain Shanto, has been forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury.

Shanto sustained a torn hamstring while scoring 104 runs in a match against Afghanistan on Sunday.

The next day, an MRI scan confirmed the muscle tear, and the medical team advised Shanto to rest in order to prepare for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is just a month away.

The national team’s physiotherapist, Bayjedul Islam Khan, stated, “Shanto experienced hamstring discomfort while batting and couldn’t participate in fielding. After the MRI confirmed the muscle tear, it was decided as a precautionary measure that Shanto would not continue in the tournament. He will return home for rehabilitation and World Cup preparations.”

Shanto had been the most prolific run-scorer for Bangladesh in the tournament. He started with the highest score in the first match, an impressive 89 against Sri Lanka, providing a competitive total for his team. He followed that up with a superb century against Afghanistan, contributing to Bangladesh’s third-highest total in Men’s ODIs.

Litton Das, who was initially left out of the squad due to illness, has joined the team in Lahore to replace Shanto. Das’s return after recovering from a fever is expected to provide a significant boost to the team.

