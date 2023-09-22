Naseem Shah advided to undergo surgery

Naseem Shah will undergo surgery.

Hasan Ali replaces him in the ICC World Cup 2023 squad.

PCB expects Naseem’s longer recovery.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday that star bowler Naseem Shah has been advised to undergo surgery and will recover in three to four months.

Naseem was forced to withdraw from the 2023 Asia Cup after sustaining a shoulder injury during a match against India on September 11.

“Following thorough medical examinations and consultations with leading medical experts, Naseem has been advised to undergo surgery,” the board said in a statement released today announcing the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023.

In the 15-person team, Hasan Ali has taken his spot.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, the top selector for the PCB, told media in Lahore today that “Naseem Shah is a key bowler for us, but he’s injured.”

“Unfortunately, the report we have from our doctors, we hear Naseem will be out for a longer time than just the World Cup. At this time, he was the world’s best bowler in my view. It’s a loss for Pakistan. We hope he’s fit soon.”

Shaheen Shah Afridi will be in charge of Pakistan’s pace attack, which will also be supported by Haris Rauf, Mohammed Waseem, and Ali in a mostly unaltered lineup coached by Babar Azam.

Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usama Mir.

