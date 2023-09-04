Nepal sets India 231-run target in must-win Asia Cup match

Nepal set a competitive target of 231 runs for India, thanks to the contributions of Aasif Sheikh (58 runs) and Sompal Kami (48 runs).

India dropped three catches in the first five overs, missing a golden opportunity for a dream start.

India made one change to their lineup, with Mohammad Shami replacing Jasprit Bumrah.

In the fifth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, Aasif Sheikh and Sompal Kami played key roles in helping Nepal set a competitive target of 231 runs for India.

Nepal, participating in the Asia Cup for the first time, had a stroke of luck at the beginning of their innings as India dropped three catches in the first five overs, missing a golden opportunity for a dream start.

The opening pair of Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh managed to score 65 runs before Shardul Thakur finally took a wicket for India, breaking the partnership.

Aasif Sheikh played a responsible innings and reached his well-deserved fifty, but he was eventually dismissed by Mohammad Siraj after scoring 58 runs.

Following Aasif’s dismissal, Nepal continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, but it was Sompal Kami who played a vital role in guiding his team to the target with a crucial knock of 48 runs off 56 deliveries.

Dipendra Singh Aree and Gulshan Jha also made important contributions with quick cameos, scoring 29 and 23 runs, respectively.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and chose to bowl first in their final group-stage match against Nepal. They made one change to their lineup, with Mohammad Shami replacing Jasprit Bumrah.

Lineups

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel (c), Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

