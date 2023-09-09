Neser to bolster Australia’s ODI attack in South Africa

Australia adds Michael Neser for pace.

Injured Spencer Johnson stays on tour.

Cummins, Smith, Maxwell out with injuries.

Australia has included fast-bowling all-rounder Michael Neser in their ODI squad for the ongoing series in South Africa, aiming to bolster their pace bowling options for the remainder of the tour.

Selector Tony Dodemaide praised Neser’s experience in all formats of the game and his potential as an additional fast bowling choice.

Neser, aged 33, has previously played two ODIs during Australia’s 2018 tour of England and made two Test appearances. He will join the Australian squad in Potchefstroom ahead of the third game.

Left-arm fast-bowler Spencer Johnson, who was brought into the ODI squad due to Mitchell Starc’s groin injury, has now suffered a minor hamstring injury. Cricket Australia confirmed that Johnson will stay on the tour and travel to India with the team for the upcoming three-game series, but they will be cautious with his recovery.

ODI captain Pat Cummins is still unavailable due to his wrist injury sustained during the Ashes series in England. Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell are also nursing injuries.

The injury list expanded when Cameron Green had to retire hurt after being struck on the helmet by a Kagiso Rabada bouncer in the ODI series. He was subsequently ruled out due to concussion, with Marnus Labuschagne replacing him. According to protocols, Green will be sidelined for at least eight days.

In the series opener, Australia secured a three-wicket victory, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

